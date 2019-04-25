Woodstock 50 Ticket Sales Delayed

The much-anticipated sale of tickets for this summer's Woodstock 50 anniversary concerts has been put on hold for now.

Tickets for the three-day festival on August 16-18 in Watkins Glen were supposed to be available on Monday. The festival released a statement Thursday, saying Woodstock 50 has delayed the sale while refining logistical plans. The statement adds that ticket on-sale information will be available through Woodstock.com in the coming days. Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers were announced as headliners of Woodstock 50, commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival. The event from original Woodstock concert organizer Michael Lang is separate from anniversary events and a concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

