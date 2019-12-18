Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Woman Who Helped Killers Escape Set For Early Prison Release

The former prison tailor serving time for helping two killers escape from an upstate New York correctional facility is tentatively approved for release in February.

The state corrections agency says a prison staff committee determined Joyce Mitchell had earned time off for good behavior.

The state Board of Parole had  denied Mitchell's bids for freedom three times, most recently in June.

She's in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from the state prison in Dannemora in June 2015. She provided tools they used in a prison break.

It was featured in the 2018 Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora.”

