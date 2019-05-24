Witnesses: Self-Help Guru's Sexual Exploits Destroyed Family

Jurors at the New York City trial of self-help guru Keith Raniere heard  testimony from witnesses who say he sexually exploited three sisters from Mexico.

One of the unidentified sisters testified how her family enrolled the sisters in a program run by Raniere in upstate New York for personal growth.

She said he instead groomed all of them, including one who was only 15, to have sex with him.

A former follower of Raniere, Lauren Salzman, also testified about confining one of the sisters to a bedroom for two years for defying him.

Defense lawyers say Raniere says that his encounters with female followers who joined a group called NXIVM were consensual.

