Witness: I Was Forced Into Sex Act With Self-Help Guru

By 13 minutes ago
  • NXIVM.com

A woman has told a jury she was forced to perform a sex act with the leader of a secretive upstate New York self-help group.

The witness gave graphic testimony Wednesday at the federal trial of Keith Raniere, describing her experiences as a member of a master-slave society within NXIVM, a group that's been compared to a cult.

She says her designated master ordered her to meet Raniere in private, who then engaged in sex acts with her. She said she was ashamed but didn't think she had a choice.

The woman was allowed to testify only using her first name to protect her privacy.

Raniere has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges. He insists his sexual encounters with followers were consensual.

© 2019 Associated Press

Tags: 
NXIVM

Related Content

NY Self-Improvement Guru Set To Face 'Sex Slave' Accusers

By May 5, 2019
Justice Scales
Adobe Stock

It was called "collateral" — nude photos and other embarrassing material that female members of a Capital Region self-improvement group turned over to their "masters" to ensure obedience, silence and sexual fealty to the organization's spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

Heiress Pleads Guilty In NXIVM Sex Slave Case

By Apr 19, 2019
Justice Scales
Adobe Stock

A wealthy heiress has pleaded guilty to charges implicating her in a sex-trafficking conspiracy case against an upstate New York self-help group.

TV Actress Pleads Guilty In NY Group's Sex-Trafficking Case

By Apr 8, 2019
Allison Mack
Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Allison_Mack_at_ComicCon_2009_NN.jpg

With jury selection beginning at the federal case against a cult-like upstate New York group, TV actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty Monday to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group's spiritual leader.