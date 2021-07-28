 Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents Site-Specific Forest Of Arden Production "Alien/Nation" | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents Site-Specific Forest Of Arden Production "Alien/Nation"

By ago
  • Key artwork for Alien/Nation at WTF
    provided / Williamstown Theatre Festival

“Alien/Nation” an immersive world premiere theatrical experience that takes you on a journey throughout Williamstown, Massachusetts -- revealing unexpected surprises.

Commissioned and Originally Produced by the Williamstown Theatre Festival, audiences who attend “Alien/Nation” may choose to experience the unique site-specific performance by foot or by car.

Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and the company of The Forest of Arden invite WTF audiences to plunge themselves into the center of stories inspired by real events that took place in Western Massachusetts in 1969. The two-part play is ritten and devised by Eric Berryman, Jen Silverman, and the Company of The Forest of Arden.

Joe Donahue speaks with Michael Arden.

Tags: 
theater
summer theatre 2021
alien/nation
williamstown theatre festival
mandy greenfield
michael arden
jen silverman
eric berryman
forst of arden
site-specific
world premiere
civil rights
alien abduction

Related Content

Weston Playhouse Presents "An Iliad"

By Jul 26, 2021
Artwork for "An Iliad" at Weston playhouse
provided / Weston Playhouse

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has returned to live performance with: An Iliad, running through August 6th under the Tent at Walker Farm.

The eternal, enchanting power of storytelling comes to life in Denis O’Hare and Lisa Peterson’s acclaimed adaptation of Homer’s classic. A chorus of ancient muses perform original compositions by winner Jenny Giering as a solitary storyteller throws us into the midst of conflict.

To tell us more we welcome Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert and David Bonanno who plays The Poet, an ancient teller of tales destined to share the story of war until the day human nature changes; until the day our love of rage comes to an end.

HV Shakespeare Presents "The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial Of Miz Martha Washington"

By Jul 15, 2021
Nance Williamson, left, and Britney Simpson in “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” at Hudson Valley Shakespeare
Sarah Krulwich / The New York Times

This summer, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is presenting a production of “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” by James Ijames. The show will run under the tent at Boscobel in Garrison, New York through July 30.

In the play, a recently widowed Martha Washington lies helpless in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that will be free the moment she dies. As she begins to slip away, she falls deep into a fever dream of terrifying theatricality that investigates everything from her family to her historical legacy.

“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” is directed at HVShakes by Taylor Reynolds.

Reynolds is a New York-based director and theatremaker from Chicago and one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of OBIE-award winning The Movement Theatre Company in Harlem and she joins.

Adirondack Theatre Festival Season Preview 2021

By Jul 14, 2021
Keyart for 3 plays at ATF summer 2021
Adirondack Theatre Festival

The Adirondack Theater Festival’s founding producing artistic director, Martha Banta, is currently serving in that role on an interim basis while the organization conducts a national search for a permanent replacement. Martha joins us this morning for an ATF Season Preview.

Adirondack Theatre Festival is live and inside this summer, staging a comedy, a concert tribute, and a play reading at the Wood Theater. ATF is also producing free entertainment outdoors including a children’s play at City Park and nightly 30-minute music performances next to the Wood on ATF show nights.

In addition to freelance directing, Martha has also been the Founding Artistic Director at the, an Artistic Associate at New York Theater Workshop, the Associate Director of "MAMMA MIA!" on Broadway and the National Tours, and the Original Resident Director of "RENT" for Broadway, two National Tours, and London.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents World Premiere Musical "Row"

By Jul 13, 2021
WTF keyart for ROW
Williamstown Theatre Festival

Tori Murden McClure was the first woman - and the first American - to successfully row across the Atlantic Ocean. She succeeded in 1999 after an attempt in 1998 was foiled by a hurricane. Her vessel? A 23 foot rowboat she had built and named the “American Pearl.” The story of her accomplishment has inspired the new musical “Row” - with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter, Dawn Landes.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival presents the World Premiere Musical “Row” directed by Tyne Rafaeli at The Clark through August 15. Please note, there is limited ticket availability. 

Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein join us, followed by Grace McClean, the actor portraying Tori Murden McClure in "Row."

McClean's performances in previous projects have been called “electrifying” by The Huffington Post and “phenomenal” by The New York Times. In addition to performing on Broadway (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Off, McClean makes time for her band Grace McLean & Them Apples -- and for radio interviews.

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Carolee Carmello "My Outside Voice" On 7/9

By Jul 2, 2021
Sarah LaDuke and Carolee Carmello
WAMC / WAMC

This summer, The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Concert Series will feature performances from some of the best and boldest talent working on Broadway and on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m., Carolee Carmello will take the stage under the big tent at The Colonial for a concert entitled “My Outside Voice.”

A three-time Tony Award nominee, Carolee Carmello most recently starred as Dolly Levi in the National Tour of “Hello, Dolly!” - the run of which was cut short when the Covid-19 pandemic shut everything down. Her career includes 14 Broadway musicals: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Scandalous, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Mamma Mia!, Lestat, Urinetown, Kiss Me Kate, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Parade, 1776, Falsettos, and City of Angels.

Carmello joins us to talk about Dolly ending early, "Sweeney Todd" at Barrow Street, and performing in concert.

The Berkshire Theatre Groups concert series continues throughout the summer. Norm Lewis will be under the tent tonight and tomorrow, and Krysta Rodriguez will perform on July 10.