Williamstown Shutters Motel Over Housing Code Violations

By 1 hour ago
  • The Williamstown Town seal
    Town of Williamstown

The Williamstown, Massachusetts board of health is requiring a town motel to close after a slow response to code violations.

Health Inspector Jeff Kennedy says The Berkshire Hills Country Inn hadn’t taken steps to respond to issues the town brought to its attention in 2020.

“I placarded the building on January 6th, saying it was closed by the board of health for violations of the housing code, which requires a potable supply of water and the environmental protection water supply code, which requires certain requirements for a transient non-community water supply as Berkshire Hills motel has," he said.

The motel cannot accept guests until the Department of Environmental Protection approves the its water supply plan. A plan has been submitted, and is under review.

