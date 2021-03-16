Williamstown Select Board To Hold Listening Sessions Wednesday

After the newest scandal to rock the Williamstown, Massachusetts police department, the town’s select board is holding two virtual listening sessions Wednesday.

As WAMC first reported last week, residents are reeling from the revelation that town police officers illegally searched the records of those calling for reforms after last summer’s bombshell lawsuit alleging racism and sexism in the department.

Alexander Davis of the progressive citizens group Greylock Together says it sent the select board a letter with more than 80 signatures. It wants the current investigation into the Williamstown PD from the lawsuit expanded to cover the new misconduct concerns.

“We think it’s, in order of magnitude, worse than so much of what we’ve seen already,” he told WAMC.

The listening sessions are at noon and 5 p.m.