William Fichtner's "Cold Brook" To Screen At BIFF

"Cold Brook" tells the story of Ted Markham and George Hildebrandt, two ordinary, small town maintenance workers at a college in Upstate New York. Best friends, they love their families and enjoy a simple life. After pursuing an intruder after hours at a museum exhibition on the college campus, the men become local heroes. But Ted and Hilde learn that the intruder is lost, finding themselves torn between helping him find his home, and taking care of their own.

The film was co-written, produced, and directed by William Fichtner - who also stars. Fichtner has been acting for years on screens large and small. An incomplete sample of his film credits includes “Heat,” “Armageddon,” “Go,” “The Perfect Storm,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Crash,” “The Longest Yard,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Lone Ranger.” Some of his television series are “Grace Under Fire,” “Prison Break,” “Entourage,” and “Mom.”

“Cold Brook” is Fichtner’s directorial debut and will screen twice as part of this year’s Berkshire International Film Festival. Both screenings this Saturday, June 1: 11:15am at The Triplex in Great Barrington and 2pm at The Beacon in Pittsfield.

We spoke with Fichtner about directing, his friendship with Kim Coates, the casting thanks he owes his wife, and filming in Western New York.