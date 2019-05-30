Related Program: 
William Fichtner's "Cold Brook" To Screen At BIFF

"Cold Brook" tells the story of Ted Markham and George Hildebrandt, two ordinary, small town maintenance workers at a college in Upstate New York. Best friends, they love their families and enjoy a simple life. After pursuing an intruder after hours at a museum exhibition on the college campus, the men become local heroes. But Ted and Hilde learn that the intruder is lost, finding themselves torn between helping him find his home, and taking care of their own.

The film was co-written, produced, and directed by William Fichtner - who also stars. Fichtner has been acting for years on screens large and small. An incomplete sample of his film credits includes “Heat,” “Armageddon,” “Go,” “The Perfect Storm,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Crash,” “The Longest Yard,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Lone Ranger.” Some of his television series are “Grace Under Fire,” “Prison Break,” “Entourage,” and “Mom.”

“Cold Brook” is Fichtner’s directorial debut and will screen twice as part of this year’s Berkshire International Film Festival. Both screenings this Saturday, June 1: 11:15am at The Triplex in Great Barrington and 2pm at The Beacon in Pittsfield.

We spoke with Fichtner about directing, his friendship with Kim Coates, the casting thanks he owes his wife, and filming in Western New York.

actor
film
movie
Western New York
biff
The Berkshire International Film Festival
william fichtner
director
kim coates
robin weigert
Harold Perrineau
Mary Lynn Rajskub
buffalo
cold brook

Tony Nominees Beth Leavel And Matthew Sklar Talk About "The Prom"

By May 15, 2019
Headshots for Beth Leavel and Matthew Sklar and the logo for "The Prom"

The new musical “The Prom” tells the story of four all-but-washed-up narcissistic Broadway stars, played by Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, and Angie Schworer, who are in need of a positive image boost. To fix their personal PR - they travel to Indiana, where Emma, a high school student played by Caitlin Kinnunen, has been banned from attending her prom with her same-sex partner. They make things worse before making them better and everyone learns something along the way.

The big-hearted Broadway hit, running since last autumn, is nominated for seven Tony Awards this season including Best Musical. The show features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin. We are joined two of the show’s Tony nominees. Matthew Sklar and Beth Leavel. This interview was recorded in March.

Composer, Matthew Sklar, is a Tony, Emmy and Drama Desk Award-nominated composer of the Broadway musicals “Elf” and “The Wedding Singer.”

Beth Leavel plays Dee Dee Allen in The Prom - her thirteenth Broadway show. She won a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in "The Drowsy Chaperone."

John Hawkes - Winter's Bone

By Sarah LaDuke

Albany, NY – Winter's Bone opens in the WAMC Region this weekend. The film stars the incredible character actor, John Hawkes. In this interview Sarah and John discuss his career and the new film.

Benjamin Walker In Roundabout Theatre Company's Revival Of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons"

By Apr 5, 2019
Benjamin Walker

Last night, a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic, “All My Sons,” began previews at the American Airlines Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of the story of The Kellers, a family finding their way in a post-war world and burdened by wartime secrets, is directed by three time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and stars Tracy Letts and Annette Bening as Joe and Kate Keller.

Benjamin Walker returns to Broadway - and to Roundabout - to play their son, Chris Keller. A sample of Walker’s other stage credits includes Patrick Bateman in the musical “American Psycho” and the title character in “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.” He played Brick in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and was in Inherit the Wind and Roundabout’s “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Edward Albee's "The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?"

By May 28, 2019
artwork for "The Goat" at BTG

This past weekend, Berkshire Theatre Group opened its production of Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright, Edward Albee's “The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” directed by Eric Hill.

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Edward Albee’s most provocative, daring, and controversial play since “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” was Albee’s return to Broadway in 2002, after an absence of 19 years.

The play went on to win all the major awards for best new play of the year in 2002: Tony, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle.

Martin, played at BTG by David Adkins, a successful architect who has just turned fifty, leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife, played by Jennifer Van Dyck, and teenage son. But when he confides to his best friend that he is also in love with a goat (named Sylvia), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leave his life in tatters. Actors David Adkins and Jennifer Van Dyck join us.