 Why Would You Row The Sea? Dawn Landes Discusses New Musical And Concept Album
Why Would You Row The Sea? Dawn Landes Discusses New Musical And Concept Album

38 minutes ago
  • Album artwork for
    dawnlandes.com // wtfestival.org / dawnlandes.com // wtfestival.org

Tori Murden McClure was the first woman - and the first American - to successfully row across the Atlantic Ocean. She succeeded in 1998 after an attempt in 1998 was foiled by a hurricane. Her vessel? A 23 foot rowboat she had built and named the “American Pearl.”  The story of her accomplishment has inspired the new musical “Row” - with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter, Dawn Landes.

“Row” was scheduled to have its world premiere production at The Williamstown Theatre Festival this past summer. WTF and Artistic Director, Mandy Greenfield have partnered with Audible to release audio versions of the shows intended to play on their stages last season. A release date for “Row” hasn’t been finalized, but Dawn Landes’ album of songs from the show - recorded with musician friends - is available now.

Originally aired November 2020.

