Why Some Children Struggle And How All Can Thrive

Dr. W. Thomas Boyce is a pediatrician and Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Departments of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Boyce's research addresses individual differences in children’s biological sensitivity to social contexts, such as the family, classroom and community.

In his new book, "The Orchid and the Dandelion," he explores the "dandelion" child (hardy, resilient, healthy), able to survive and flourish under most circumstances, and the "orchid" child (sensitive, susceptible, fragile), who, given the right support, can thrive as much as, if not more than, other children.

Boyce writes of his pathfinding research as a developmental pediatrician working with troubled children in child-development research for almost four decades, and explores his major discovery that reveals how genetic make-up and environment shape behavior.

Medical Monday: Pediatrics

Dr. Deborah Buccino
Berkshire Health Systems

Joining us this afternoon for Medical Monday is Dr. Deborah Buccino. She’s a board-certified pediatrician practicing in Great Barrington with Berkshire Health Systems. She’s here to answer your questions about pediatrics and adolescent medicine. 

"Raising Cubby: A Father and Son's Adventures with Asperger's, Trains, Tractors and High Explosives"

By Mar 12, 2013

    John Elder Robison joins us to talk about his moving memoir of an unconventional dad’s relationship with his equally offbeat son. His new book is: Raising Cubby: A Father and Son's Adventures with Asperger's, Trains, Tractors, and High Explosives.

"The Heavy" by Dara-Lynn Weiss

By Jan 23, 2013

    When a doctor pronounced Dara-Lynn Weiss’s daughter Bea obese at age seven, the mother of two knew she had to take action. But how could a woman with her own food and body issues—not to mention spotty eating habits—successfully parent a little girl around the issue of obesity?

Uncovering The Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, And Do

By Mar 29, 2019
Author photo of Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt and book cover for "Biased"

Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt’s new book, “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do,” is a ground-breaking book that demonstrates how our unconscious biases powerfully shape our behavior.

Using scientific research and powerful personal stories, Dr. Eberhardt reveals that all people are vulnerable to racial bias, even if they are not racist. She presents her often shocking research and data, demonstrating how racial bias can contribute to stark disparities between social groups from the classroom to the courtroom to the boardroom.

But the potential for bias is present in all of us, and it is vital to understand how bias works in order to begin to correct its devastating effects in our society.

Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt is a professor of psychology at Stanford and a recipient of a 2014 MacArthur “genius” grant. She is co-founder and co-director of SPARQ (Social Psychological Answers to Real-World Questions), a Stanford Center that brings together researchers and practitioners to address significant social problems.