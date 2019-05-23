The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow At Barrington Stage 6/1

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has new music their ready to play and they will do so on Barrington Stage Company’s Mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on June 1.

The collaborative of five Massachusetts-based singer-songwriters have recorded a new album entitled “Band Together” which is forthcoming. The release date isn’t set, but we get to preview a few of the tracks in this interview. The album was recorded at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts, produced by Johnny Irion, and features special guests Steve Gorman, Pat Sansone, and Arlo Guthrie.

The members of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow are Tory Hanna, Chris Merenda, Greg Smith, David Tanklefsky, and Billy Keane - who joins us.