"What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman In My Life" By Mark Doty

Drawing on forty years of published work, Jay Rogoff’s "Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems" marks a milestone in the career. The volume presents over one hundred poems from earlier collections alongside forty¬-seven poems previously unavailable in book form.

Throughout his body of work, Rogoff interweaves craft and feeling as he contemplates immigrant ancestors, foreign adventures, baseball, ballet, and the uncanny entwinings of art and life.

Jay Rogoff is the author of six previous collections of poetry, including "The Art of Gravity" and "Venera." His poems and criticism have appeared in numerous journals, and he serves as dance critic for the Hopkins Review.