"What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman In My Life" By Mark Doty

Rhett Miller is the frontman for rock band Old 97′s, a solo singer-songwriter, an essayist and a podcaster. And he’s also a father of two, which indirectly led to his newest gig of picture-book writer - his book is “No More Poems! A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse.”
He started writing poems to share with his kids on the phone while he was on tour so he could talk with them longer. He’d read the poems aloud and get their feedback (sometimes brutal feedback.)
Between albums with the band, Miller has squeezed in seven solo records—most recently last year’s "The Messenger." His latest offering is a new podcast, "Wheels Off," which finds him interviewing musicians, writers, artists, actors, and comedians about creativity.