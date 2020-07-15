 "What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman In My Life" By Mark Doty | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman In My Life" By Mark Doty

By 1 hour ago

Mark Doty is the author of more than 10 volumes of poetry and three memoirs, including "Heaven's Coast," "Firebird," and the New York Times best selling "Dog Years," as well as a book about craft and criticism, "The Art of Description: World into Word."

His latest is "What Is the Grass: Walt Whitman in My Life."

Tags: 
mark doty
poet
poem
poetry
walt whitman
what is the grass
memoir

Related Content

A New Collection From Poet Jay Rogoff

By Apr 16, 2020
Book cover for "Loving and Truth"

Drawing on forty years of published work, Jay Rogoff’s "Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems" marks a milestone in the career. The volume presents over one hundred poems from earlier collections alongside forty¬-seven poems previously unavailable in book form.

Throughout his body of work, Rogoff interweaves craft and feeling as he contemplates immigrant ancestors, foreign adventures, baseball, ballet, and the uncanny entwinings of art and life.

Jay Rogoff is the author of six previous collections of poetry, including "The Art of Gravity" and "Venera." His poems and criticism have appeared in numerous journals, and he serves as dance critic for the Hopkins Review.

Tim Robbins On "The New Colossus" At Proctors 2/7 and 2/8

By Feb 4, 2020
Artwork for "The New Colossus" - title of the play above a group of actors portraying refugees

The New Colossus” tells the true stories of twelve refugees from twelve different time periods, fleeing from violence and oppression in a journey toward freedom. In the play -- which will be at Proctors in Schenectady, New York on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 -- a group of actors from all over the world tell their ancestors' stories, all woven into a single narrative about escaping their homeland and coming to America.

“The New Colossus is co-written by The Actors’ Gang Ensemble and their Artistic Director and Co-Founder Tim Robbins who also directs. The Actors’ Gang was founded in 1981 and is based in Culver City, California.

Academy Award winning actor, Tim Robbins is best known for his films “Bull Durham,” “The Hudsucker Proxy,” “Mystic River,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.” He directorial film credits include “Cradle will Rock” and “Dead Man Walking.”

The Book Show #1639 - Sharon Olds

By Dec 17, 2019
Book cover for "Arias" and author photo of Sharon Olds

Sharon Olds is renowned for poetry that examines marriage, motherhood, intimacy, and the human condition. She is the author of 13 books of poetry and received both the Pulitzer Prize and England’s T. S. Eliot Prize.

Her new collection, “Arias,” explores political conscience, race and class in poems delivered with operatic passion, anguish and solo force.


Dr. Marika Lindholm Of ESME.com Shares Solo Mom Stories Of Grit, Heart, And Humor

By Oct 25, 2019
Book cover for "We Got This"


  Dr. Marika Lindholm a sociologist and the founder of Empowering Solo Moms Everywhere and esme.com - a gathering place for solo mothers to discuss their experiences and find information about navigating the particular challenges or raising children alone. 

 

Lindholm is the co-editor of the new book “We Got This: Solo Mom Stories of Grit, Heart and Humor.” She will be at Oblong Books and Music in Rhinebeck, New York at 6pm on Friday, November 1.

"No More Poems!" By Rhett Miller

By Jul 5, 2019
Book Cover for "No More Poems" by Rhett Miller

Rhett Miller is the frontman for rock band Old 97′s, a solo singer-songwriter, an essayist and a podcaster. And he’s also a father of two, which indirectly led to his newest gig of picture-book writer - his book is “No More Poems! A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse.”

He started writing poems to share with his kids on the phone while he was on tour so he could talk with them longer. He’d read the poems aloud and get their feedback (sometimes brutal feedback.)

Between albums with the band, Miller has squeezed in seven solo records—most recently last year’s "The Messenger." His latest offering is a new podcast, "Wheels Off," which finds him interviewing musicians, writers, artists, actors, and comedians about creativity. 