Westfield Awarded Grant To Address PFAS Contamination

Listen to the interview with Kathleen Baskin.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection awarded $3 million this week to 17 public water systems to help address PFAS contamination.

In western Massachusetts, the Westfield Department of Public Works was awarded a grant of nearly $180,500 as reimbursement for completed planning and design work.

In 2018, Westfield officials approved a $13 million bond to build filtration systems after PFAS was found in three wells.

As of January, all public water suppliers in Massachusetts are now required to test for PFAS.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kathleen Baskin, Assistant Commissioner for MassDEP.