Westchester Schedules A Vigil Where Anti-Semitic Flyers Were Found

After anti-Semitic materials were found at a Westchester County memorial for Holocaust victims, there will be a vigil at the site. Plus, a state lawmaker is calling for passage of his legislation.

The anti-Semitic materials were found at the Garden of Remembrance in downtown White Plains on the eve of Yom Kippur. Westchester County Executive George Latimer says county police are investigating and reviewing video of the area. There will be an interfaith prayer vigil at the Garden at noon Thursday. In addition, Democratic state Senator David Carlucci says he was saddened to hear of the act of hate towards the Jewish community. Carlucci says it is time to pass legislation he sponsors that would make anti-Semitic graffiti a hate crime, and charge perpetrators with a felony rather than a misdemeanor. His bill would make hateful graffiti a Class E felony.