Westchester Health Officials Warn Of Hepatitis A Exposure

The Westchester County Health Department learned on Monday that an employee with Hepatitis A worked at a restaurant while infectious.

County health officials say the employee worked at Winston restaurant in Mount Kisco, and anyone who was at the restaurant from April 17 – May 1 may have been exposed. The Westchester County Department of Health is offering free preventive treatment this week to individuals who ate or drank at Winston between April 23 and May 1. Preventive treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of the last day of exposure. Winston is cooperating with the health department and is voluntarily closed Tuesday to conduct a thorough cleaning. After the staff has been vaccinated and the restaurant has been re-inspected and approved by the county health department, the restaurant will reopen.