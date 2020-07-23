Westchester Forms Working Group To Assist With Schools Reopening

Westchester County has established a working group to assist local school districts with reopening in the fall. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that in early August he’ll announce details about K-12 schools reopening and whether students will return in-person.

The working group is designed to further provide information and support around the areas of public health, emergency preparedness and response. The goal of the task force is to help create a more efficient way to provide feedback for common issues that may arise such as: the bulk purchasing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); suggesting vendors for Plexiglas dividers and signage; offering assistance with contact tracing; and developing a standardized frequently asked questions document. Westchester County Executive George Latimer says if there are plans for any in-person return in September, administrators will have a limited amount of time to make crucial decisions.