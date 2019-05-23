Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Westchester County Exec Signs Two Executive Orders Concerning PFAS

By Allison Dunne 43 minutes ago
  • Westchester County Executive George Latimer hands pen to Coalition to Prevent Westchester Airport Expansion Chair George Klein after signing executive order
    Westchester County Executive George Latimer hands pen to Coalition to Prevent Westchester Airport Expansion Chair George Klein after signing executive order

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has signed two executive orders aimed at safeguarding the public from PFAS chemicals. He wants to prevent the kind of drinking water contamination that has occurred in Newburgh and elsewhere in the state and country.

Standing at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, Democratic County Executive Latimer signed the orders Wednesday. The first mandates groundwater testing at least twice a year for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

“And the second executive order does the non-fluorinated AFFF substances should be used in lieu of those that contain PFAS,” Latimer says.

Essentially, Latimer’s order bans the use of toxic PFAS chemicals at the airport in step with federal law. AFFF stands for aqueous film forming foam, or firefighting foam. The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018 directs the FAA to stop requiring the use of fluorinated AFFF. The FAA has three years to meet this requirement. John Nonna is Westchester County attorney.

“But they were used by the Air National Guard right here for firefighting training. And that resulted in contamination of the groundwater at the airport as a result… This is groundwater that’s not drunk. We test this test through wells that are not drinking wells but test wells, monitoring wells. And high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS have been found in the groundwater here at the airport, and they’ve been found at airports throughout the country where the Air National Guard conducted firefighting training using these chemicals —  PFOA and PFOS.”

He says the Air National Guard left the airport in 1983. Again, Latimer.

“There have been no examples of it yet showing up in the testing of the drinking watershed,” Latimer says. “That’s what we’re trying to prevent and that’s what we’re going to try to correct by all of the remediation action that we’ll be agreeing to do under the supervision of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. As I said, there’ll be some announcement about that, perhaps within the week, and when we do, we’ll go with that.”

Democratic County Legislator Nancy Barr is proposing legislation to codify the executive orders into Westchester law.

“As soon as the federal government says it’s okay, we are going to stop using anything that has the PFAS in them,” says Barr. “And that would apply to anyone who is here at the airport, tenants, and so forth.”

In 2018, Latimer voluntarily reinstated groundwater testing for pollutants at the Westchester County Airport after the testing program was discontinued in 2011. He says the program was discontinued without approval of the Board of Legislators or notification to the public. Peter Schlactus is chair of the Westchester County Airport Advisory Board. He says reinstating testing is a way to safeguard the public.

“Today’s PFAS, 20 years ago, the same site was contaminated with, I believe it was petro carbons, and it was cleaned up by the county, but PFAS wasn’t on the radar screen. So PFAS is still here today threatening our water supply,” Schlactus says. “We don’t know what it’s going to be in five years, or 10 years or 20 years, but we need to have this testing continue, and we need it to be renewed to include whatever are seen as emerging contaminants in years to come.”

County Attorney Nonna:

“The area where the Air National Guard conducted these tests was what we call, colloquially, the burn pit,” says Nonna. “So they used to pour jet fuel. That was the original contaminant that was looked for back 20 years ago, and it was cleaned up because they’d pour the jet fuel, set it on fire and then put it out with the firefighting foam with the PFOAs in it.”

Schlactus says the airport boundary is about half a mile from the drinking water supply

“These PFAS chemicals are of concern because the airport, in particular, because the airport lies so close to the Kensico Reservoir, which is the source of most of our drinking water for the residents in this county and surrounding region.”

Latimer says his actions come from public input, such as from many local environmental groups, including the Coalition to Prevent Westchester Airport Expansion.

Tags: 
PFAS
Westchester County Airport
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
John Nonna
Airport Advisory Board
Westchester County Airport Advisory Board

Related Content

Rep. Delgado Discusses PFAS Bill Prior To Legislative Hearing

By May 15, 2019
Rep. Antonio Delgado

Today, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee is holding a legislative hearing on a series of bills related to PFAS contaminants, a class of compounds discovered in water supplies across the country.

Reps Delgado, Maloney Introduce PFAS Bills

By May 10, 2019
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

Two upstate New York Congressmen this week introduced bills aimed at protecting the public from exposure to PFAS chemicals, which have contaminated water supplies in communities across the Northeast.

NY Reps Introduce PFAS Bills

By Allison Dunne May 10, 2019
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

Two New York congressmen on Thursday introduced separate pieces of legislation around the manmade group of chemicals known as PFAS.

Newburgh Says Results Show PFAS In Water After Foam Release

By Allison Dunne Apr 25, 2019
Courtesy of Riverkeeper

A recent accidental release of firefighting foam from a hangar at New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County is the subject of debate. The foam made its way into a stream, and testing on behalf of the City of Newburgh shows high levels of PFOA and PFOS. But the company that operates the hangar says the foam does not contain PFOA or PFOS. The state is awaiting separate results.

DoD Says No To Reimbursing Newburgh For PFAS Expenses

By Allison Dunne Feb 21, 2019

The federal government has told Newburgh that it will not reimburse the city for expenses incurred from PFAS contamination emanating from Stewart Air National Guard base. The interim city manager says the response is unacceptable. Meantime, the area around the base is one of eight communities selected for a government PFAS study.

Westchester County Officials Revisit Deal With Playland

By Allison Dunne May 11, 2018

A review of Westchester County’s deal with Standard Amusements to operate Playland has county officials looking to renegotiate the contract. Saying the deal is unfair, county officials hope to meet with Standard Amusements to hammer out a contract that is beneficial to Westchester taxpayers.