Westchester Begins Campaign For Reporting Hate Incidents

By Allison Dunne 33 minutes ago
  • Ways to report bias/hate incidents in Westchester County
    Ways to report bias/hate incidents in Westchester County
    Courtesy of the Office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer

Westchester County officials are launching a campaign to encourage more reporting of bias incidents, which are on the rise in local communities.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and county District Attorney Miriam Rocah are launching the #SpeakUpWestchester campaign, encouraging those who are victims of or witnesses to a hate crime, bias or hate incident to report it and not stay silent. The Westchester County Human Rights Commission has created a web page for reporting incidents of bias or discrimination anonymously or not. And Rocah has launched a hotline for reporting such incidents 914-995-TIPS (914-995-8477). This comes as attacks on Asian Americans are on the rise across the country.

