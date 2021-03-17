Westchester Begins Campaign For Reporting Hate Incidents

Westchester County officials are launching a campaign to encourage more reporting of bias incidents, which are on the rise in local communities.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and county District Attorney Miriam Rocah are launching the #SpeakUpWestchester campaign, encouraging those who are victims of or witnesses to a hate crime, bias or hate incident to report it and not stay silent. The Westchester County Human Rights Commission has created a web page for reporting incidents of bias or discrimination anonymously or not. And Rocah has launched a hotline for reporting such incidents 914-995-TIPS (914-995-8477). This comes as attacks on Asian Americans are on the rise across the country.