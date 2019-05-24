Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Week In Politics: Congressional Investigations, Trump And Pelosi's War Of Words By editor • 21 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with with Ramesh Ponnuru of the National Review, and Sabrina Siddiqui of The Guardian about Congressional investigations and comments by President Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.