Related Program: Vox Pop Weather With Jason Gough 8/5/20 Related Program: Vox Pop ShareTweetEmail WAMC's Central Ave office during Tropical Storm Isaias. Jackie Orchard / WAMC Listen Listening... / 48:49 Meteorologist Jason Gough joins us to answer your weather questions today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. Tags: Jason GoughShareTweetEmail Related Content Weather With Jason Gough 7/7/20 National Weather Service Listen Listening... / 48:36 Today on Vox Pop, we welcome back meteorologist Jason Gough to answer your weather questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Weather With Jason Gough 4/29/20 National Weather Service Listen Listening... / 48:10 As the Northeast has experienced recent high temperatures and strong storms, meteorologist Jason Gough returns to Vox Pop to answer your weather questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Weather With Jason Gough 2/11/20 By Jim Levulis • Feb 11, 2020 Jim Levulis / WAMC Listen Listening... / 48:57 Snow, sleet and freezing rain have impacted the Northeast in recent days. Today on Vox Pop, we welcome back meteorologist Jason Gough to answer your weather questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.