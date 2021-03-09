 Weather With Jason Gough 3/9/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Weather With Jason Gough 3/9/21

  • Ian Pickus / WAMC

Today we talk weather with meteorologist Jason Gough. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Formerly of News Channel 13 in Albany, Jason now runs a forecasting website.

