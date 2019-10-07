Watervliet's Finances Improving

Three years ago the City of Watervliet in Albany County was on a list that no locality in New York wants to make – the fiscal stress ratings issued by the Office of the State Comptroller. In 2016, Watervliet was rated at the highest level of fiscal stress. It has since moved down a notch to susceptible to fiscal stress and city officials hope it will soon drop even more.

The mayor of Watervliet is Mike Manning, who will step down at the end of the year from the part-time job. Mayor Manning spoke to WAMC’s Brian Shields about how the city has improved its fiscal status on the comptroller’s list.