Watervliet Police Chief Mark Spain speaks with WAMC's Jim Levulis.

After three years leading the Watervliet, New York Police Department, Chief Mark Spain is stepping down to become a public safety sergeant at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in neighboring Troy, his hometown. The 50-year-old joined the now 26-officer Watervliet department in 1998.

I spoke with Spain about his decision to leave the Albany County city’s force.

Spain, who leave his post as chief at the end of May, says the search for an acting chief will include internal and external candidates.