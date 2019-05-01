Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Watch the proceedings in the Republican-led committee live.
WATCH: AG William Barr's Senate Testimony
