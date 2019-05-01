WATCH: AG William Barr's Senate Testimony

  • U.S. Capitol
    Liam James Doyle/NPR

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Watch the proceedings in the Republican-led committee live.

Robert Mueller
President Donald Trump

