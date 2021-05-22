Washington Post's Fahrenthold Discusses Latest In Trump Investigations

New York Attorney General Tish James says she is now conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. James, a Democrat, says investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney, who has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization for two years. The Manhattan DA’s office obtained Trump’s tax records after a long legal fight in February.

In a statement on his website, the former Republican president dismissed the investigation as “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States,” and accused James of trying to stop him from running for president again.

For more on the investigations, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post. Fahrenthold won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his reporting on Trump’s finances.