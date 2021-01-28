Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 'Washington Post' Columnist On The Media's Role In The Rise Of Political Extremism By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Karen Attiah, the global opinions editor at The Washington Post, about the role that mainstream media played in the Trump presidency and the rise of political extremism. ShareTweetEmail