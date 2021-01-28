 'Washington Post' Columnist On The Media's Role In The Rise Of Political Extremism | WAMC
'Washington Post' Columnist On The Media's Role In The Rise Of Political Extremism

By editor 2 hours ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Karen Attiah, the global opinions editor at The Washington Post, about the role that mainstream media played in the Trump presidency and the rise of political extremism.