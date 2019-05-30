Related Program: 
WAMC's In Conversation With...

WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation With Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director, Barrington Stage Company

By 1 hour ago
  • Julianne Boyd
    Julianne Boyd

(Airs 5/30/19 @ 1 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation with Julianne Boyd, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company.

Tags: 
alan chartock
WAMC's In Conversation with
julianne boyd
barrington stage company
theater
pittsfield
summer theater 2017

Related Content

WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation With Jeanne Hunter, Author Of Where Has The Evening Gone?

By Jun 15, 2017

(Airs 6/15/17 @ 1 p.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with Jeanne Hunter, former Publicist, WAMC Board Member and Essayist. Alan talks with Jeanne about her new memoir Where Has The Evening Gone?

WAMC's Political Observer Dr. Alan Chartock Shares His Morning Commentary

By Jun 16, 2017
Alan Chartock

WAMC’s Political Observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on President Trump blasting the Special Prosecutor over news stories that he is investigating the President for Obstruction of Justice in the Russian investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein issuing a statement asking Americans to be wary of anonymous sources, Vice President Mike Pence hiring a lawyer , and Governor Cuomo nominates a veteran judge to serve on the state's Court of Appeals.

Barrington Stage Company Presents Ragtime 6/21-7/15

By Jun 19, 2017
Artwork for Ragtime at Barrington Stage


  Barrington Stage Company’s first Boyd-Quinson Mainstage musical this season is Ragtime -- which opens in Pittsfield, MA on June 21st and runs through July 15th.

 

Ragtime features a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. It is based on a novel by E. L. Doctorow and is directed at Barrington Stage by Joe Calarco. The original Broadway production of Ragtime won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score.

 

Members of Barrington Stage’s cast join us at The Linda to discuss the show and perform a few songs.

We welcome Elizabeth Stanley (“Mother”); J. Anthony Crane (“Tateh”); Darnell Abraham (“Coalhouse”); Zurin Villanueva ("Sarah”); and musical director - providing piano accompaniment - Darren Cohen.

Barrington Stage Company Presents Jeff McCarthy In Kunstler

By May 15, 2017
BSC Kunstler poster

William Kunstler was an American radical lawyer and civil rights activist, known for his politically unpopular clients. He was an active member of the National Lawyers Guild, a board member of the American Civil Liberties Union and the co-founder of the Law Center for Constitutional Rights. Kunstler's defense of the Chicago Seven from 1969–1970 led The New York Times to label him "the country's most controversial and, perhaps, its best-known lawyer."

Starting later this week, Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA will present The Creative Place International/And Theatre Company production of Kunstler starring Jeff McCarthy in the title role. The show will run on BSC’s St. Germain Stage through June 10th. It is directed by Meagen Fay.

Jeff McCarthy is a Tony Award nominated actor and Associate Artist at Barrington Stage and he joins us.

Gov. Cuomo On WAMC's Roundtable 4/23/19

By Apr 23, 2019
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks with WAMC's Alan Chartock on The Roundtable April 23, 2019.

The Power Of Words: Dr. Richard Pfau On The Truman Doctrine

By Feb 21, 2019
U.S. National Archives

An encore Power of Words -- WAMC's Alan Chartock and Historian Dr. Richard Pfau discuss President Harry Truman's Truman Doctrine speech. In addition, listeners will have an opportunity to actually hear the speech as it was delivered on March 12th, 1947.

Fearless Predictions 2019

By Dec 28, 2018

Every year, I offer my fearless predictions for the coming months. The rules, as always, are simple. Sometimes I really don’t want something to happen so I predict an event in the hope of putting the triple whammy on it in order to prevent it from occurring. Sometimes I do want it to happen so I predict it will, and sometimes I really believe that it will happen. It is always your job to try to figure out which is which. This year I will look back on last year’s remarkable predictions to see how we did. Here goes:  