WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation With David Kaczynski

WAMC's Alan Chartock in an award-winning encore conversation with David Kaczynski, the brother of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, and former Executive Director of New Yorkers Against the Death Penalty.

WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation With Arlene Alda

By Oct 3, 2019

(Airs 10/03/19) WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation with Clarinetist, Award-Winning Photographer and Author Arlene Alda about her latest book Just Kids from the Bronx.

WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation With Dr. David Levinson

By Sep 26, 2019

(Airs 9/26/19 @ 1 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation with Dr. David Levinson, the Inaugural Presidential Fellow for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities and Alan’s former student at SUNY New Paltz.

WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation With Author James Reston, Jr.

By Sep 19, 2019

(Airs 9/19/19)  An encore interview with WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation with James Reston Jr., Author of The Accidental Victim: JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald and The Real Target in Dallas.

WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation With Nephrologist Dr. Vincent Carsillo

By Sep 5, 2019

(Airs 09/05/19 @ 1 p.m.) An encore interview today. WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with Nephrologist Dr. Vincent Carsillo, President and Managing Parter at Capital District Renal Physicians, about dialysis and the new techniques being used to help people live better, healthier lives.