WAMC Sports News - Grievance Filed Against Yankees Over Ellsbury

MLB-NEWS

(AP) — A person familiar with the process says that the Baseball's players' union has filed a grievance against the New York Yankees in an attempt to regain the remaining $26 million due released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury. New York converted Ellsbury's $153 million, seven-year contract to a non-guaranteed deal. The team contends he violated the agreement by getting unauthorized medical treatment. The Yankees released the 36-year-old outfielder last month.

In other MLB news:

— The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract with right-hander Julio Teheran according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Teheran spent the past seven seasons with Atlanta. The Braves declined his $12 million option. The 28-year old Teheran is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 229 games.

— Martín Pérez and Boston finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $6.5 million, a deal that would be worth $14.5 million over two seasons if the Red Sox exercise a 2021 option and the 28-year-old left-hander regularly starts

— The Reds added to their already deep starting pitching by signing Wade Miley to a two-year, $15 million deal that adds a left-hander to the rotation.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers 111-104

UNDATED (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON'-poh) had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams. Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against Dallas on Monday night. James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, and Anthony Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles. The Lakers dropped to 24-5.

In other NBA action:

— Patty Mills had 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a career-high 41 points from Spencer Dinwiddie to beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-105. Mills had 21 points in the second half. He shot 5 for 8 on 3-pointers after the break as the Spurs rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Nets for the 17th straight home game.

— Donovan Mitchell scored two of his 30 points on a tricky baseline drive that put Utah ahead for good and the Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-106. Mitchell faked a pass from under the basket before slamming the breaks and connecting from beneath the backboard with 3:47 left. That made it 101-99, and he cemented the win with two free throws with 13 seconds left. The Jazz won their fourth straight game by dominating near the rim. They outscored the Hawks 62-46 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-39. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Utah.

NBA-NEWS

Raptors without injured Siakam, Gasol, Powell indefinitely

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam (see-A'-kam), Marc Gasol and Norman Powell indefinitely after all three were injured at Detroit. Siakam hurt his groin during an awkward landing late in the fourth quarter of Toronto's win. Gasol strained his left hamstring in the first quarter, and Powell left in the fourth after a collision with another player. The team said testing in Toronto revealed a subluxation of his left shoulder. Siakam leads the Raptors with 25.1 points per game. Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

In other NBA news:

— All-Star weekend will be a homecoming for Common and Chance The Rapper. The NBA said Thursday night that the Grammy winners will be headline performers at the All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16. Chance The Rapper and Common were both born in Chicago. Common will deliver remarks about what basketball means to the city before he introduces the All-Star rosters before the game. Chance The Rapper and some guests will perform at halftime.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Van Riemsdyk scores 2, Flyers rout Eichel-less Sabres 6-1, Eichel’s scoring streak ends

UNDATED (AP) — James van Riemsdyk (van-REEMZ'-dyk) scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to beat the short-handed Buffalo Sabres 6-1. The Sabres were without captain Jack Eichel (EYE'-kul), the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer who was a late scratch. The scratch put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point scoring streak — the league’s longest this season — because the NHL does not allow point streaks to continue because of missed games.

Eichel’s point scoring streak fell one short of the Sabres’ franchise record of 18 games set by Gilbert Perreault, who scored in 18 straight games from Oct. 24 to Dec. 4, 1971. Eichel’s streak is tied with Dave Andreychuk (AN'-dreh-chuhk), who twice had scored in 17 straight games for the Sabres. Olofsson’s 15 goals leads all NHL rookies. He now has a five-game point scoring streak.

In other NHL action:

— Tyler Seguin (SAY'-gihn) scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. After Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson missed on a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov (RAD'-yoo-lahv) passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot. Dallas got also goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourdes shot during a 2-on-none in the third.

— Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win as the Ottawa Senators beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Hogberg was slated to be the backup, but was given the start after Anders Nilsson became ill during the day, stopped 33 shots. The Predators, playing their third of a four-game trip, are looking to close the gap in the competitive Central Division.

— Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 3-2. In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak (PAS'-tur-nahk) scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand’s attempt to extend the shootout was stymied by Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (SEHM'-yahn vahr-LAH'-mahv), who finished with 27 saves. New York snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston. The Islanders have won four of five.

— Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin scored goals 1:17 apart and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer had 27 saves to help Carolina extend its points streak to seven games and finish its road trip 4-0-1. Nathan MacKinnon scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche, who lost despite leading with less than three minutes left.

— Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Chicago Blackhawks' 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

— Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2.

NHL-NEWS -BLUE JACKETS-INJURIES

Peeke is latest to fall as injuries pile up for Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The injuries are piling up for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rookie Andrew Peeke is the latest victim, suffering a broken finger in Tuesday’s game at Detroit. Defensemen Ryan Murray and Markus Nutivaara have gone out with injuries this week. And forwards Sonny Milano, Josh Anderson and rookie Emil Bemstrom also are on injured reserve for the Blue Jackets.

In other NHL NEWs:

— The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against average for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. He has a 3.03 GAA in 19 games for Grand Rapids this season.

T25-MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baker, Carey help No. 4 Duke top Wofford 86-57 without Jones

UNDATED (AP) — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48. The Pirates held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland its second straight loss. Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer. Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.

In other t25 action:

— Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57. The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot 54%. Duke played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot. Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers, who were coming off a win at North Carolina over the weekend.

— Doughty rallied No. 12 Auburn for 79-73 win over NC State. The Tigers are 10-0 and remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season. The Wolfpack briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes. Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.

T25 BASKETBALL-MEMPHIS-WISEMAN WITHDRAWS

Memphis' James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Wiseman's college career has come to an end after just three games for the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension. The 7-foot-1 freshman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

In other T25 news:

— Michigan State senior Joshua Langford has had season-ending foot surgery. Spartans coach Tom Izzo says the surgery should help Langford have a chance to play professional basketball in the future. The Alabama native was a highly touted recruit when he signed to play with coach Tom Izzo in 2016.

NFL-NEWS

Dak says he’ll play

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott says he will play Sunday against Philadelphia despite a shoulder injury sustained in the previous game against the Los Angeles Rams. Prescott says he would play even if the Cowboys weren't trying to secure a playoff spot with a win over the Eagles. Prescott says it's the first time he's had a shoulder issue as a pro, but he dealt with it multiple times at Mississippi State. He's also had issues with his right index finger and left wrist.

In other NFL news:

— Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell has announced that Will Grier will start Sunday's game at Indianapolis

— Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had surgery on his left knee this week, raising new questions about his long-term health. The Dolphins signed him to a $76.5 million, five-year contract in May, which included $46 million guaranteed and was the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback.

—Five Super Bowl-winning coaches and such NFL champion players as Roger Craig, Drew Pearson and Donnie Shell are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special centennial class. Career receiving leader Jerry Rice is among nine Pro Football Hall of Famers selected to the NFL's All-Time Team. Rice holds nearly every major receiving record. Also, on the team are Raymond Berry, Don Hutson, Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth, Randy Moss, Steve Largent, Marvin Harrison and Elroy “Crazylegs" Hirsch.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer on “Coughlin Time.” The team reset all the clocks inside the building about 12 hours after owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin. One of Coughlin's many nuances and mandates was setting clocks ahead 5 minutes, so players wouldn't be late for meetings. It could be the franchise's most significant change. There's growing belief that Khan plans to keep coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell in 2020, wanting to see what they do can without Coughlin.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Mayo Clinic announces college football's comeback players

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton and Salisbury State receiver Octavion Wilson have been selected the Mayo Clinic Comeback Players of the Year in college football.

Wilson regained his starting job this year after missing all last season recovering from a detached retina that left him legally blind in his right eye.

Luton suffered season-ending injuries the past two seasons but returned this year to pass for 28 touchdowns.

Octavion Wilson gave up football after a heart condition led to lingering issues with pain. He returned to the game after three years away.

In other college football news:

— Utah has signed four-star cornerback Clark Phillips. Elsewhere, NFL running back Frank Gore's son signed with Southern Mississippi. And new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman landed four-star receiver Darin Turner from Memphis.