 On WAMC, Soares Confirms Police Report Has Been Filed In Cuomo Groping Case | WAMC

On WAMC, Soares Confirms Police Report Has Been Filed In Cuomo Groping Case

By 52 minutes ago
  • District Attorney P. David Soares today announced that an Albany County Grand Jury cleared Albany Police Officer Elston Mackey of any criminal wrongdoing in relation to the death of 20-year-old Schuyler Lake.
    District Attorney P. David Soares today announced that an Albany County Grand Jury cleared Albany Police Officer Elston Mackey of any criminal wrongdoing in relation to the death of 20-year-old Schuyler Lake.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Albany County District Attorney David Soares is confirming a New York Post report that says an unidentified staffer for Governor Andrew Cuomo has filed a police report with the Albany County Sheriff. The tabloid reports the former assistant, who accuses Cuomo of groping her at the Executive Mansion last year, filed the report with Sheriff Craig Apple’s office on Thursday.

The staffer was identified as “Executive Assistant No. 1” in the bombshell report on sexual harassment claims against Cuomo released by attorney general Tish James on Tuesday.

Speaking on WAMC’s Roundtable program Friday morning, Soares said, “There is an official report that is now filed with law enforcement,” adding “I believe the sheriff is doing what the sheriff is supposed to do. He’s supposed to take the report.”

Soares is one of at least four local prosecutors looking into potential criminal charges against the governor. While James concluded Cuomo violated state and federal law by harassing 11 women, she did not recommend criminal charges herself.

Cuomo denies the claims.

Tags: 
governor andrew cuomo
david soares
Craig Apple