A encore airing of Alan Chartock’s 2004 In Conversation interview with Loet Velmans -- a Sheffield, Massachusetts resident who passed away in 2016, and did hard time in a Japanese prison camp during the Second World War. Loet went on to become Chief Executive Officer of the Hill & Knowlton public relations firm. Alan speaks with Loet about his book Long Way Back To The River Kwai: A Harrowing True Story Of Survival In World War II.