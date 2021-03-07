 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 3/6/21 | WAMC
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 3/6/21

  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, March 6th, 2021

No Fun
Artist: The Stooges
Album: The Stooges

Last Summer Whisper
Artist: Anri
Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

Man Out Of Time
Artist: Elvis Costello and the Attractions
Album: Imperial Bedroom

Gorilla, You’re A Desperado
Artist: Warren Zevon
Album: Bad Luck Streak In Dancing School

Dead Skunk
Artist: Loudon Wainwright III
Album: Album III

So Far Away
Artist: Carole King
Album: Tapestry

Windows
Artist: Angel Olsen
Album: Burn Your Fire For No Witness

Cold Blooded Old Times
Artist: Smog
Album: Knock Knock

Tip On In
Artist: Slim Harpo
Album: Tip On In

Ramble Tamble
Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Cosmo’s Factory

Preachin’ Blues
Artist: Son House
Album: Father of Folk Blues

WAMC Listening Party

