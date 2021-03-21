 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 3/20/21 | WAMC
WAMC Listening Party Playlist 3/20/21

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, March 20th, 2021:

Hot Pastrami
Artist: The Dartells
Album: Hot Pastrami

Nostalgia of Island
Artist: Pacific
Album: Pacific

Need Your Love So Bad
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Cowboy Movie
Artist: David Crosby
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

Iron City
Artist: Grant Green
Album: Iron City

Waterfront
Artist: Simple Minds
Album: Sparkle In The Rain

Moon/Light
Artist: Herbie Hancock and Foday Musa Suso
Album: Village Life

Stone In
Artist: Guru Guru
Album: UFO

