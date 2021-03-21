WAMC Listening Party Playlist 3/20/21

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, March 20th, 2021:

Hot Pastrami

Artist: The Dartells

Album: Hot Pastrami

Nostalgia of Island

Artist: Pacific

Album: Pacific

Need Your Love So Bad

Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Cowboy Movie

Artist: David Crosby

Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

Iron City

Artist: Grant Green

Album: Iron City

Waterfront

Artist: Simple Minds

Album: Sparkle In The Rain

Moon/Light

Artist: Herbie Hancock and Foday Musa Suso

Album: Village Life

Stone In

Artist: Guru Guru

Album: UFO