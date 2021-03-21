WAMC Listening Party Playlist 3/20/21

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, March 20th, 2021:
Hot Pastrami
Artist: The Dartells
Album: Hot Pastrami
Nostalgia of Island
Artist: Pacific
Album: Pacific
Need Your Love So Bad
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen
Cowboy Movie
Artist: David Crosby
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name
Iron City
Artist: Grant Green
Album: Iron City
Waterfront
Artist: Simple Minds
Album: Sparkle In The Rain
Moon/Light
Artist: Herbie Hancock and Foday Musa Suso
Album: Village Life
Stone In
Artist: Guru Guru
Album: UFO