 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/6/21 | WAMC

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/6/21

By 1 hour ago
  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

Playlist as aired for WAMC Listening Party on February 6th, 2021:

B.E.
By Calvin Keys
Album: Shawn-Neeq

The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)
By Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper
Album: The Live Adventures of Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper

Kandy Korn
By Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band
Album: Mirror Man

Pressure
By My Brightest Diamond
Album: This Is My Hand

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
By Black Sabbath
Album: Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

A Salty Salty/Evil Speakers/Watch Me Jumpstart
By Guided By Voices
Album: Alien Lanes

Unbelievable/I Hope She Is Okay
By Marvin Pontiac
Album: The Asylum Tapes

Flip!
By Apollo Sunshine
Album: Apollo Sunshine

One Piece At A Time
By Johnny Cash
Album: One Piece A Time

Jamaica Farewell
By Harry Belafonte
Album: Calypso

Tags: 
WAMC Listening Party

Related Content

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/30/21

By Jan 31, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, January 30th, 2021:

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/23/21

By Jan 24, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021. 

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/17/21

By Jan 17, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 16th, 2021: