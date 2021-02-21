 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/20/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/20/21

By 28 minutes ago
  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

Playlist as aired Saturday, February 20st, 2021.

Hologram Teen + Brasil 666
By Hologram Teen
Album: Between The Funk And The Fear

Palm Grease
By Herbie Hancock
Album: Thrust

Promises Kept
By Sonny Sharrock
Album: Ask The Ages

The Jungle Line
By Joni Mitchell
Album: The Hissing Of Summer Lawns

Beard Of Stars
By Tyrannosaurs Rex
Album: A Beard of Stars

Great Horse
By Tyrannosaurs Rex
Album: A Beard of Stars

Comin’ Home Baby
By The Sharp Five
Album: Slitherama Volume 3: Psychedelic Tokyo 1966-1969

Bom! Bom! Bom!
By The Spiders
Album: Slitherama Volume 3: Psychedelic Tokyo 1966-1969

Knock On Wood
By The Voltage
Album: Slitherama Volume 3: Psychedelic Tokyo 1966-1969

Easy Money
By King Crimson
Album: Larks’ Tongues In Aspic

Tags: 
WAMC Listening Party