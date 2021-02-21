WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/20/21

Playlist as aired Saturday, February 20st, 2021.

Hologram Teen + Brasil 666

By Hologram Teen

Album: Between The Funk And The Fear

Palm Grease

By Herbie Hancock

Album: Thrust

Promises Kept

By Sonny Sharrock

Album: Ask The Ages

The Jungle Line

By Joni Mitchell

Album: The Hissing Of Summer Lawns

Beard Of Stars

By Tyrannosaurs Rex

Album: A Beard of Stars

Great Horse

By Tyrannosaurs Rex

Album: A Beard of Stars

Comin’ Home Baby

By The Sharp Five

Album: Slitherama Volume 3: Psychedelic Tokyo 1966-1969

Bom! Bom! Bom!

By The Spiders

Album: Slitherama Volume 3: Psychedelic Tokyo 1966-1969

Knock On Wood

By The Voltage

Album: Slitherama Volume 3: Psychedelic Tokyo 1966-1969

Easy Money

By King Crimson

Album: Larks’ Tongues In Aspic