WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/30/21

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, January 30th, 2021:
From A Motel 6
By: Yo La Tengo
Album: Painful
Darlin’ If
By: Spirit
Album: The Family That Plays Together
Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)
By: Otis Redding
Album: Dictionary Of Soul
Hickory Wind
By: The Byrds
Album: Sweetheart Of The Rodeo
Wow
By: Kate Bush
Album: The Whole Story
Hounds Of Love
By: Kate Bush
Album: The Whole Story
Ask The Angels
By: Patti Smith Group
Album: Radio Ethiopia
Taxidermist Surf
By: Man Or Astro-man?
Album: Is It… Man Or Astro-man?
Lonesome Town
By: Ricky Nelson
Album: The Very Best Of Ricky Nelson
3-1-2
By: Joel Ross
Album: Who Are You?
Highway One
By: Bobby Hutcherson
Album: Highway One
Smoke Stack
By: Andrew Hill
Album: Smoke Stack
Sometimes I’m Happy
By: Sun Ra
Album: Celestial Love