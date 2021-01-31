 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/30/21 | WAMC

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/30/21

By 32 minutes ago
  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, January 30th, 2021:

From A Motel 6

By: Yo La Tengo
Album: Painful

Darlin’ If
By: Spirit
Album: The Family That Plays Together

Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)
By: Otis Redding
Album: Dictionary Of Soul

Hickory Wind
By: The Byrds
Album: Sweetheart Of The Rodeo

Wow
By: Kate Bush
Album: The Whole Story

Hounds Of Love
By: Kate Bush
Album: The Whole Story

Ask The Angels
By: Patti Smith Group
Album: Radio Ethiopia

Taxidermist Surf
By: Man Or Astro-man?
Album: Is It… Man Or Astro-man?

Lonesome Town
By: Ricky Nelson
Album: The Very Best Of Ricky Nelson

3-1-2
By: Joel Ross
Album: Who Are You?

Highway One
By: Bobby Hutcherson
Album: Highway One

Smoke Stack
By: Andrew Hill
Album: Smoke Stack

Sometimes I’m Happy
By: Sun Ra
Album: Celestial Love

Tags: 
WAMC Listening Party

Related Content

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/23/21

By Jan 24, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021. 

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/17/21

By Jan 17, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 16th, 2021:

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/9/21

By Jan 10, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 9th, 2021.