WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/23/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021.

Isolation

By Joy Division

Album: Closer

Empty Husk/Toulouse/Hard On You/Time Forgot (To Change My Heart)

By Daniel Romano's Outfit

Album: OKAY WOW

Song Against Sex

By Neutral Milk Hotel

Album: On Avery Island

Never Mind

By The Replacements

Album: Pleased To Meet Me

I Don't Wanna Grow Up

By Tom Waits

Album: Bone Machine

In Bloom

By Stugril Simpson

Album: A Sailor's Guide To Earth

The Ivy Covered Walls/Here's Why I Did Not Go To Work Today

By Harry Nisson

Album: Sandman

Blue Bayou

By Roy Orbison

Album: In Dreams

Disney Girls (1957)

By The Beach Boys

Album: Surf's Up

Suiren/Kakashi

By Yasuaki Shimizu

Album: Kakashi