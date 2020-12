WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/26/20

Playlist for Saturday, December 26th, 2020.

Sympathy & Acknowledgement by Mark Isham

Album: Vapor Drawings

Conundrum (Live) by The David Boykin Outet

Album: Evidence Of Life On Other Planets Vol. 1

Babylonian Pearl by Can

Album: Flow Motion

Windows by Ambiance

Album: Into A New Journey

Asayake (Sunrise) by Casiopea

Album: Eyes Of The Mind

Phantasmagoria In Two by Tim Buckley

Album: Goodbye And Hello

Promised You A Miracle by Simple Minds

Album: New Gold Dream

Funky Doo (Live) by Eddie Harris

Album: High Voltage