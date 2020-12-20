WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/19/20

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party, aired December 19th, 2020.

Christmas In Prison by John Prine

Bare Trees by Fleetwood Mac

Ski Patrol by John Cale

Heavy Snow by Julie Doiron

Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson

Jesus Christ by Big Star

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Joseph Spence

Jingle Bells by Jimmy Smith

I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good by the Oscar Peterson Trio

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Rowlf The Dog and John Denver

In The Middle by James Brown

Remember (Christmas) by Harry Nilsson

Urban Snow by Hiroshi Yoshimura