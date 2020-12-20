WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/19/20

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party, aired December 19th, 2020.
Christmas In Prison by John Prine
Bare Trees by Fleetwood Mac
Ski Patrol by John Cale
Heavy Snow by Julie Doiron
Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson
Jesus Christ by Big Star
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Joseph Spence
Jingle Bells by Jimmy Smith
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good by the Oscar Peterson Trio
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Rowlf The Dog and John Denver
In The Middle by James Brown
Remember (Christmas) by Harry Nilsson
Urban Snow by Hiroshi Yoshimura