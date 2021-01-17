WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/17/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 16th, 2021:

Old Dirt Road

Harry Nilsson

Album: Flash Harry

Pleasure Of Love

Tom Tom Club

Album: Close To The Bone

Tell Me A Store

Iggy Pop

Album: New Values

Step Into Hum

Hum

Album: Inlet

Just Like Heaven

The Cure

Album: Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me

Silver

Echo & The Bunnymen

Album: Ocean Rain

The Thrill Of It All

Roxy Music

Album: Country Life

Graveyard Train

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Album: Bayou Country

Time Has Come Today

The Chambers Brothers

Album: The Time Has Come

