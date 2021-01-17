WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/17/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 16th, 2021:
Old Dirt Road
Harry Nilsson
Album: Flash Harry
Pleasure Of Love
Tom Tom Club
Album: Close To The Bone
Tell Me A Store
Iggy Pop
Album: New Values
Step Into Hum
Hum
Album: Inlet
Just Like Heaven
The Cure
Album: Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me
Silver
Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain
The Thrill Of It All
Roxy Music
Album: Country Life
Graveyard Train
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Bayou Country
Time Has Come Today
The Chambers Brothers
Album: The Time Has Come
Old Dirt Road
Harry Nilsson
Album: Flash Harry
Pleasure Of Love
Tom Tom Club
Album: Close To The Bone
Tell Me A Store
Iggy Pop
Album: New Values
Step Into Hum
Hum
Album: Inlet
Just Like Heaven
The Cure
Album: Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me
Silver
Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain
The Thrill Of It All
Roxy Music
Album: Country Life
Graveyard Train
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Bayou Country
Time Has Come Today
The Chambers Brothers
Album: The Time Has Come