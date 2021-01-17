 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/17/21 | WAMC

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/17/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 16th, 2021:

Old Dirt Road
Harry Nilsson
Album: Flash Harry

Pleasure Of Love
Tom Tom Club
Album: Close To The Bone

Tell Me A Store
Iggy Pop
Album: New Values

Step Into Hum
Hum
Album: Inlet

Just Like Heaven
The Cure
Album: Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me

Silver
Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain

The Thrill Of It All
Roxy Music
Album: Country Life

Graveyard Train
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Bayou Country

Time Has Come Today
The Chambers Brothers
Album: The Time Has Come

WAMC Listening Party

