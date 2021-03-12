 WAM Theatre Presents "Letters To Kamala" By Rachel Lynett | WAMC
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre Presents "Letters To Kamala" By Rachel Lynett

By 2 hours ago
  • Artwork for WAM Theatre production of Letters to Kamala
    provided

In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, playwright Rachel Lynett conjures three female American political leaders of the past to share their wisdom, perspective, and wry humor with VP candidate Kamala Harris.

In the WAM Theatre event, "Letters to Kamala," we meet three powerful women on whose shoulders Kamala now stands: Charlotta Bass, the first Black woman candidate for vice president, Charlene Mitchell, the first Black woman to run for president, and Patsy Matsu Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to be elected to the House of Representatives, first Asian-American woman to run in Congress and the first Asian-American to run for president.

The play is available for streaming from this Sunday, March 14 through Sunday, March 21. We welcome WAM Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven and playwright Rachel Lynett.

wam theatre
kristen van ginhoven
rachel lynett
playwright
Kamala Harris
theater
charlotta bass
charlene mitchell
patsy matsu takemoto mink
online event
feminism
euqality
intersectionality
Racism
progress

