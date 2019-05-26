Walkway To Continue Memorial Day Eve Illuminated Tradition

As part of ceremonies commemorating Memorial Day throughout New York’s Hudson Valley, one is being held on Walkway Over the Hudson.

On Sunday, pedestrian bridge Walkway Over the Hudson continues the tradition of the sunset Memorial Day Eve ceremony and illumination of the Walkway, which the Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services began in 2012. County Executive Marc Molinaro and Veterans Services Director Marc Coviello will join leaders from Dutchess and Ulster counties for a sunset ceremony and vigil. The event will be held at the flagpole in the center of the Walkway. On Memorial Day itself, Dutchess County will host a tribute ceremony at the county’s War Memorial at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Main Street in Poughkeepsie. State Senator Sue Serino will be the guest speaker.