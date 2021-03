Vermont Governor Phil Scott is tweeting birthday wishes: to the state.

Vermont was admitted to the Union on March 4, 1791 as the 14th U.S. state.

Republican Governor Phil Scott tweeted on this 230th birthday “America is stronger because of the contributions of the Green Mountain State and its people” adding the Latin phrase and translation “May the fourteenth star shine bright.”

Before Vermont became a state it was an independent republic from 1777 to 1791.