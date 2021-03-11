VT Corrections Reports New Inmate Cases Of COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Corrections says 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the state prison in Newport.

Testing done Monday found nine new positive cases among inmates at the Northern State Correctional Facility and one new case among the staff.



The outbreak began after testing on Feb. 23.



By Friday, 106 inmates who tested positive are expected to be medically cleared to leave isolation. At that point the total number of positive cases among inmates will be 13.



The prison remains on full lockdown. All other Vermont prisons are on modified lockdown.



On Thursday a total of 16 staff and 120 inmates throughout the state's corrections system had tested positive for the virus.



