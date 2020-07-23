 As Visitors Leave Trash Behind, NYS DEC Highlights Campaign To Leave No Trace | WAMC
As Visitors Leave Trash Behind, NYS DEC Highlights Campaign To Leave No Trace

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago

One consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is that visitors are flocking to the Catskills and Adirondacks to enjoy the outdoors. But they’re leaving a trace. Now, the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation is responding to increased reports of trash being left behind. WAMC”s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with DEC Chief of Staff Sean Mahar about the agency’s emphasis on its public education campaign.

Thursday, DEC released a public service announcement.

The PSA shows trash scenes at Black River Wild Forest at the Adirondack foothills, Peekamoose Blue Hole in Ulster County and Kaaterskill Falls. Mahar talks about other popular spots.

