The Indigenous Values Initiative is hosting a virtual conference series starting Thursday, August 6 to discuss the impacts of the discovery doctrine, a concept outlining how the colonial powers claimed lands starting in the 15th Century.

The Initiative is a nonprofit based in Central New York and is dedicated to promoting the values of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with founding board member Sandy Bigtree, a member of the Mohawk Nation, about the upcoming conference.