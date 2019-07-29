Viral Gymnastics Star Part Of Albany's Aurora Games

In August, Albany will be the center of women’s sports when the first Aurora Games come to town for five days. A gymnast who went viral earlier this year is one of the major attractions.

Katelyn Ohashi became known as the Perfect 10 due to her flawless performances on the floor and balance beam, and graduated from UCLA this spring as a 10-time All-American. Her perfect floor routine has been viewed millions of times online.

During the second day of the Aurora Games, which start Aug. 20 at Albany’s Times Union Center, gymnasts from Team World will compete against those from Team Americas. Ohashi, now 22, spoke on a conference call.

“It’s a different side to gymnastics because typically there aren’t, like, pros, and it’s not something you can do after college, so this event is just a really cool opportunity for gymnasts, I would say, but everyone, too,” she said.

It will be a reunion of sorts for Ohashi and longtime Bruins gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field, who gave Ohashi a fresh start in college after she confronted body-shaming while rising through the gymnastics ranks.

“I am proud of the example that she’s showing to other people, especially young girls, that you don’t have to be so myopic to be great at something,” Kondos Field said.

“Miss Val” just retired from UCLA after nearly four decades on the coaching staff and seven national titles. At the games, Kondos Field will administer the gymnastics competition.

“Whether it’s social media or whether it’s just how we all grow up, girls can be mean. And anytime I’ve been a part of something like this, women supporting women, there’s an energy and a love that comes out of this. There’s not even an inkling of jealousy or mean girl spirit. And it’s super important especially for young girls to see girls supporting girls.”

Ohashi says the Aurora Games will be her farewell to competition after her stellar college career. But gymnastics wasn’t all she focused on at UCLA.

“I mean honestly, I went to college to learn, and I think I did that and just experienced life. I would say I’m just trying to change the world and do everything that makes my heart and soul sing.”

Whatever happens in the Aurora Games in Albany, Ohashi expects to be busy afterward.

“My plate’s pretty full right now. I have been pretty busy with speaking engagements and just traveling all over. I have my September decently full, and then I will continue on with speaking engagements, and I’m going to try to write a couple books.”

Basketball, hockey and tennis are among the other sports that will be part of the Aurora Games.