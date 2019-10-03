Victims Of B-17 Crash At Bradley International Airport Identified

Two western Massachusetts men were among the seven people killed in the crash Wednesday of a B-17 airplane at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Authorities Thursday listed 56 year old David Broderick of West Springfield as “deceased” and 48 year old James Roberts of Ludlow as “presumed deceased.”

Both men were passengers.

The remaining victims were the pilot and co-pilot and three passengers.

Another passenger, 36 year old Andy Barrett of South Hadley, Massachusetts was among the injured.

Three crew members and 10 passengers were aboard the vintage plane when five minutes into the flight officials saw it was not gaining altitude, according to Kevin Dillon of the Conn. Airport Authority.

" The NTSB is going to be conducting a very comprehensive investigation. That investigation is going to take a while," said Dillon

The plane lost control on touchdown, and burst into flames.

Full list of those aboard the flight:

Pilot: Ernest McCauley, 75, of Long Beach, CA. Presumed deceased.

Co-Pilot: Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, FL. Presumed deceased.

Flight Engineer: Mitchell Melton, 34, of Dalehart, TX. Injured.

Passenger: Andy Barrett, 36, of South Hadley, MA. Injured.

Passenger: Linda Schmidt, 62, of Suffield, CT. Injured.

Passenger: Tom Schmidt, 62, of Suffield, CT. Injured.

Passenger: Joseph Huber, 48, of Tariffville, CT. Injured.

Passenger: James Traficante, 54, of Simsbury, CT. Injured.

Passenger: David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield, MA. Deceased.

Passenger: Gary Mazzone, 66, of Broad Brook, CT. Presumed deceased.

Passenger: James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow, MA. Presumed deceased.

Passenger: Robert Riddell, 59, of East Granby, CT. Presumed deceased.

Passenger: Robert Rubner, 64, of Tolland, CT. Presumed deceased.

Airport employee: Andrew Sullivan, 28, of Enfield, CT. Injured.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.