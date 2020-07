The Department of Veterans Affairs says it is making progress in reducing the number of homeless veterans in the country. But the critical need was evident at an event Friday in Springfield Massachusetts. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill reports.

Hundreds of veterans looking for help filed into a church social hall for an opportunity to speak with representatives from more than 60 agencies and programs, including health care providers, counseling services, and housing specialists. There were free meals and each could leave with a bag of clothes.