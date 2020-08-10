Vermont's Statewide Primary Tuesday Drawing Record Mail In Votes

In-person voting for Vermont’s statewide primary is Tuesday. The state’s top election official says there have been a record-breaking number of requests for mail in and absentee ballots.

There are a number of high-profile races to decide candidates for November’s general election including governor, lieutenant governor and a number of legislative seats.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos had advised Vermont voters who planned to mail in their ballots to get them in the post by last Tuesday to make sure they reached town and city clerks in time. He reported that as of Monday morning more than 104,000 of the record 152,000 requested ballots had been returned. “The high numbers of mail in votes means that polling places will have manageable numbers and will be able to accommodate voters safely.”

Polls open between 5 and 10 a.m. depending on the town. All close at 7 p.m.